Rituraj Singh dies at 59: Milap Zaveri, Shweta Basu Prasad remember the actor

Actor Rituraj Singh, known for starring in films such as Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017) and Satyameva Jayate 2 (2021) apart from popular television shows such as Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, died on Tuesday. He was 59, and is survived by wife Charu Singh, son Adhiraaj and daughter Jahaan. Actor Rituraj Singh

Amit Behl, actor and a friend of Singh, confirmed the news to PTI, “He had been hospitalised due to some stomach issues and was discharged a few days ago. He passed away around 12.30 am at his home due to a cardiac arrest.”

Singh was born in 1964 in Rajasthan, and his acting career had started in 1992 with the English film Miss Beatty’s Children. He had been active till recently, starring in the popular show Anupamaa. Milap Zaveri, who directed him in SJ 2, says, “He was so full of life, and so passionate about his work. He used to rehearse all his dialogues well in advance with me and John (Abraham). Genuinely was a pleasure working with him. A gentleman and a great actor. His passing away is A huge loss.”

Shweta Basu Prasad, who played his daughter in law in Badrinath Ki Dulhania, tells us, “When we were shooting for Badrinath, I remember Rituraj sir was walking and I overheard someone say, “You know back in the day, in 90’s Shah Rukh Khan would copy/would be inspired by the way he walked... He was the coolest in the gang. He had that natural swag.” Singh had started his career in the same theatre group as Khan and they were friends.