Robert Pattinson dies several times to shine in Bong Joon Ho's latest sci-fi film Mickey 17

Academy award-winning filmmaker Bong Joon Ho once again astounds audiences with an intelligent blend of humour, existential dilemmas, and biting social critique with with Mickey 17. Led by Robert Pattinson, the film boasts a powerhouse cast, including Naomi Ackie, Mark Ruffalo, Toni Collette, and Steven Yeun, each delivering standout performances that elevate this gripping sci-fi narrative. Robert Pattinson delivers a remarkable performance, effortlessly capturing Mickey’s blend of dry wit and weary resignation

Adapted from Edward Ashton’s novel Mickey7, the film is set on an icy, inhospitable planet where humanity struggles to establish a colony. Robert plays Mickey Barnes, an expendable, a worker assigned to perilous tasks due to his ability to be regenerated after death, retaining most of his memories. However, when Mickey 17, presumed dead, returns to discover his replacement, Mickey 18, the narrative takes a darkly comedic and unsettling turn. As the two versions of Mickey navigate their predicament, the film delves into complex questions about identity, humanity, and the ethics of scientific advancements.

The good

Robert delivers a remarkable performance, effortlessly capturing Mickey’s blend of dry wit and weary resignation. His portrayal makes the character both sympathetic and relatable, despite the surreal circumstances. Naomi Ackie is equally compelling as Nasha Barridge, a tough security officer and Mickey’s romantic partner, providing the film with both emotional depth and moments of levity. Mark Ruffalo plays Kenneth Marshall, an authoritarian leader with an unsettlingly charismatic presence, while Toni Collette shines as his sharp and calculating wife, the true power behind his rule.

Bong Joon Ho’s storytelling expertise is on full display, effortlessly shifting between tones and genres. Mickey 17 is simultaneously hilarious and horrifying, questioning the ethical implications of scientific advancements while maintaining an undercurrent of thrilling unpredictability. The film examines themes of exploitation, corporate greed, and the expendability of workers in a capitalist structure, mirroring the socio-economic critiques found in Parasite. The contrast between the privileged ruling class and the workers struggling to survive adds an unsettling realism to the narrative.

Visually, it is a marvel. The alien planet is beautifully rendered, both breathtaking and ominous in its frozen vastness. The cinematography balances the grandeur of space exploration with the claustrophobic reality of life within the colony’s walls. The film’s aesthetic perfectly complements its philosophical undertones, creating an atmosphere that is both eerie and enchanting.

The bad

Despite its brilliance, Mickey 17 does have minor shortcomings. At times, the film leans heavily on exposition rather than showing events unfold naturally. Some sequences feel like they have been trimmed down, leaving a sense that a more extended director’s cut could provide additional depth.

Another aspect that may divide audiences is the film’s dense philosophical undertones. While the themes of identity and human worth are compelling, some viewers might find the narrative’s introspective nature slowing down the momentum at certain points. The film’s conclusion, while thematically fitting, leaves a few lingering questions that may not satisfy those seeking a more definitive resolution.

The verdict

While it may not reach the immaculate precision of Parasite, Mickey 17 remains a bold and compelling piece of science fiction. Bong Joon Ho’s ability to merge high-concept ideas with deeply human storytelling ensures that the film is both intellectually stimulating and emotionally engaging. With stellar performances, stunning visuals, and a gripping narrative, Mickey 17 cements itself as a must-watch for fans of intelligent, genre-bending cinema.