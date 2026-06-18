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Ross, Rachel, Monica, Joey, Phoebe and Chandler- Friends takeover Mumbai

The FRIENDS Experience has debuted in Mumbai, allowing fans to explore recreated sets and iconic locations from the beloved sitcom

Updated on: Jun 18, 2026 06:17 pm IST
By Natasha Coutinho
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Walking into Monica’s kitchen through her famous purple door is not just a dream for diehard fans of FRIENDS anymore. After travelling through various cities around the world, The FRIENDS Experience is making its India debut in Mumbai today, and HT City got an early glimpse into the world of the ’90s sitcom. The recreated sets and iconic locations from the show offer a hit of nostalgia. Getting to laze around on Joey’s leather recliner Rosita, sipping a coffee in Central Perk and revisiting the costumes worn by the lead cast — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer — make this experience a shrine for the show’s fans.

Friends
The FRIENDS costumes

Rahul Ganjoo, CEO, District by Zomato says, “For FRIENDS fans in India, this is the closest one could get to walking into the sitcom’s universe without booking a flight to New York. What one steps into is a life-sized recreation of the show's most iconic spaces - Monica's purple apartment, Joey and Chandler's living room, and the legendary Central Perk. These kinds of details make you stop and notice things you have only ever seen on a screen.”

Central Perk

Catch It live

What: The FRIENDS Experience Where: Jio World Garden, BKC On till: July 12 Timing: 4pm-9pm (Tue-Fri), 11am-9pm (Sat-Sun) Price: 1,150 onwards (Tue-Fri), 1,350 onwards (Sat-Sun) on District

Nearest Metro Station: BKC, Aqua

Poster at the event
 
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Home / HTCity / Cinema / Ross, Rachel, Monica, Joey, Phoebe and Chandler- Friends takeover Mumbai
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Ross, Rachel, Monica, Joey, Phoebe and Chandler- Friends takeover Mumbai
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