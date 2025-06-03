Sabrina Carpenter's cheeky new teaser has fans anticipating the next summer pop anthem after Espresso frenzy

16 seconds. That's all it takes Sabrina Carpenter to soft launch what could be the consecutive 2.0 era of her reign on summer time charts and playlists. In a retro-themed short clip posted to her socials, Sabrina can be seen dressed to the nines in the tiniest denim shorts and a frilly summer blouse, trying to haul a ride, seemingly in the middle of the dessert. The sky high heels and the unmissable bouncy, blonde blowout, give away her identity, adding her stamp to the whole thing. The caption to the clip? None. She doesn't need it, because this is more than enough to send the sea of 'Carpenters' into an Espresso-fueled frenzy. Is Sabrina Carpenter ready to reign on charts this summer too? New track soft launch suggests so

Is a summer 2024 magic repeat on the cards? That only time will tell. But in the meantime, loyalists are CONVINCED about Sabrina being back to rule summer, for the second time in a row.

"OH WOW YES MOM" commented the official Bratz account as the Recording Academy chimed in with "A true Busy Woman 👑". Spotify swopped in with a "How dare they not stop for sabrina???" as Levis cracked the chicest pun: "jeans on genes". Other comments expressed the very same sentiment: "SABRINA WHAT ARE YOU TRYING TO TELL US".

Now it is worth mentioning that there is a high probability of this not being the teaser of a new track at all. Multiple fans and threads have been speculating that Sabrina may just have been working on a music video for her track Busy Woman from the Short n' Sweet album. On the other hand, multiple promotional billboards, credited to SC Entertainment cropped up all over Texas, reading: 'HEY MEN", "AMEN", "I SWEAR THEY CHOOSE ME I’M NOT CHOOSING THEM" and finally, "Manchild", in the Sabrina-stamped cursive aesthetic the girlies have been obsessed with, for the better part of a year now.

So while you wait on Manchild (or a brand new MV) it's never a bad idea to cue up Short n' Sweet on your playlists — that is if it ever even went out of circulation!