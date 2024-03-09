Sahil Salathia: Attending pre-Oscar party was big opportunity for me

Sahil Salathia is beaming with pride after representing India at the pre-Oscars party, held in Los Angeles recently. And the model-turned-actor looks at it as a huge opportunity to push forward his career globally. Sahil Salathia

“It was very exciting to attend the pre-Oscar party for South Asian excellence and get to represent my incredible country India on such a major platform. It’s my first red carpet appearance in Hollywood and I can’t be more grateful,” Salathia tells us.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The actor was invited by the South Asian Team to attend the party and represent South Asian talent. At the party, he met artists such as Lilly Singh, Kal Penn and Tan France.

“I felt so proud to be in the same room as them because they have been in Hollywood for years. For me to get such a massive opportunity as my first appearance in Hollywood is nothing short of magical. I feel very glad to have met all these artists,” he says, adding, “It’s a big opportunity for me and even for India to be represented in a very wonderful light because everytime an actor represents their country on a platform like this, it comes with a lot of pressure and pride as well. And I am taking pressure and pride both and it’s all in good light. It will have a great impact on my career as well to be representing your country at the pre-Oscars in Hollywood. It’s a huge medal on my chest and I feel very happy about it”.

The 35-year-old feels South Asian talent is getting represented well at the Oscars, and hopes it continues in the times to come.

“In Hollywood, South Asian talent is being represented. Now, there are so many more names, especially a trailblazer like Priyanka Chopra. I call her a trailblazer because she is the first one to make an impact at such a huge level. There is no one around the globe who doesn’t know who Priyanka Chopra is, she is really an icon and we need more icons like her. She is representing India so well, I am so proud of her and the country should be so proud of her. I think there’s enough representation of South Asian talent at the Oscars but it can definitely get better. The fact that I was invited to attend it while I am a Mumbai based actor working in Bollywood, it in itself says there’s a lot of representation of South Asian talent and it’s getting better,” he ends.