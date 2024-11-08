Sai Tamhankar on constantly seeking work: It can get lonely

Actor Sai Tamhankar, who was recently seen in the crime thriller series Manvat Murders, has been dabbling in different industries. She admits that working across mediums without a break does take a toll on her. Tamhankar, who made her acting debut in 2003 on Marathi television, says it can get “lonely” at times. Sai Tamhankar was recently seen in Manvat Murders.

Reflecting on her journey as an actor, the 38-year-old says, “It’s exhausting and lonely sometimes. At the end of the day, you feel that it is maybe worth it because that is what I live for. I am very passionate about my work; I am a workaholic. If all this gives me an opportunity to explore this world, I am happy.”

Sai Tamhankar, who is known for featuring in films like Ghajini (2008), Love Sonia (2018) and India Lockdown (2022), admits that being a part of projects with dark and intense storylines does get to her at times.

“It does very much affect you as an actor. Unfortunately, you cannot escape it. Over the years, we have been trained to deal with it and channelise it. But it really disturbs, bothers and shakes you,” she says, adding, “Especially my character in this whole series (Manvat Murders) boils down to human experience. It’s very interesting to experience those angles of life.”

Tamhankar will be next seen in Ground Zero alongside actor Emraan Hashmi. The film is currently in the post production stage.