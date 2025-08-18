Ahaan Panday-Aryan Khan can break nepo babies stereotype, say netizens; call them ‘new Ranbir Kapoor-Ayan Mukerji’

The internet is currently busy crushing on two star kids. The first is Ananya Panday’s cousin Ahaan Panday who shook the box office and emerged as an overnight star with his debut film Saiyaara. The other is his good friend, Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, who is all set to make his directorial debut with the much-awaited Netflix show The Ba***ds of Bollywood. While Ahaan’s reign continues in theatres with the Mohit Suri film winning hearts even after a month of release, Aryan recently took social media by storm with an announcement video of his show. Well, netizens are now sure that Aryan and Ahaan have what it takes to break the ‘nepo babies stereotype’. Aryan Khan, Ahaan Panday, Ayan Mukerji and Ranbir Kapoor

What is the ‘nepo babies stereotype’? It is often believed that star kids who follow in the footsteps of their celebrity parents, or star relatives, are entitled, privileged, and undeserving of their achievements. As a result, many netizens are unforgiving towards ‘nepo babies’. However, Ahaan Panday’s performance in his debut film and the anticipation that Aryan Khan and his promising teasers have managed to create, is making several cinema-buffs believe that these star kids might just break the stereotype around nepotism with their talent. A viral Reddit thread, where this theory is being widely discussed, suggests that Ahaan and Aryan ‘could be the future of Bollywood’.

Under this viral thread, one social media user claimed, “If aryan and ahaan make good movies, they can probably break the stereotypes of nepobabies,” whereas another agreed and stated, “And, I hope they do. Bollywood needs new, young talent. Hopefully along with them, we have 4-5 more actors breaking out.” A fan manifested, “ahaan panday movie directed by aryan khan is all we need,” whereas another wrote, “Too soon to say anything. One can become one hit wonder if he fails to pick the right projects and other has yet to prove himself. But if Aryans project works, man it would be a delight to have these two work in a director-actor kind of project!! Ahaan is definitely a good actor and Aryan if proved good has the backing to bring any project to life…”

Meanwhile, some are hoping that Aryan and Ahaan will share the same creative partnership which iconic filmmaker and actor duo Ayan Mukerji and Ranbir Kapoor have. One such fan wrote, “The new Ranbir and Ayaan?,” whereas another predicted: “They could be the next Ranbir-Ayan duo. Not that I’m a Ayan Mukerji fan.”

While Ahaan is yet to announce his next film, Aryan is all set to unveil the preview of The Ba***ds of Bollywood on August 20. How excited are you?