Saiyami Kher: My biggest learning from films is detachment

As an actor and athlete, Saiyami Kher has a different perspective on her acting and sporting achievements. But while athletic victories are personal for her, Saiyami likes to practise detachment when it comes to her films. Saiyami Kher will again participate in a triathlon in July.

The actor, last seen in Agni (2024), is currently shooting in Hyderabad for her next with Sunny Deol. She tells, “With films, the biggest learning I have is detachment. When I deliver a performance and we pack up, I feel happy to have pushed myself.”

She goes on to assert, “However, my happiness cannot depend on whether a film is a big commercial hit or not because there are so many factors that are not in your hands. It’s really tough, but I think you’ll go crazy if your worth depends on the success at the box-office.”

The 32-year-old, who was the first Indian female actor to participate in the German Ironman triathlon, now aims to attempt the second one in July.

Having already begun training for the event, she notes, “When you undertake a sport for yourself, the victories feel very personal. There are barriers I feel like pushing every time. The more I push myself, I more feel proud of my accomplishments.

She concludes, “So, for me, sports is just about my smaller, personal victories. It really gives me a lot of happiness.”