Sajri singer Gurdeep Mehendi on comparisons with father Daler Mehndi: I take it in a positive way

Gurdeep shares if he had to fight his way to make his own identity, “It’s not a fight but obviously when people get to know he’s my father, then they obviously want me to sing his song.”

Singer Gurdeep Mehndi’s latest track Sajri bring soft, romantic Punjabi music to the forefront, something rarely seen in the Indian music industry. But this is just his brand of music, which is different from that of his father Daler Mehndi and uncle Mika Singh. However, he takes it in his strike.

He adds, “I am very grateful and I take it in a positive way because all his songs, be it Tunak Tunak or others are iconic songs. So it is not that someone, you would not know about it. But then at the same time I am creating my own mark and I do it differently from what his music. Not only him, my uncle Mika Singh, is also a pretty big, pretty big part of Bollywood, so. so something like Sajri, you know, it’s, it’s very different from both of them.”

Talking about the status of Punjabi music in India and especially in Bollywood Gurdeep admits that mostly the Punjabi dance tracks take the limelight but he also reasons it as he says, “Every movie has a Punjabi song nowadays whether it is soft or hard. Probably Main Tennu Samjhava Ki is like one of the biggest hits.”

The singer, whose track Sajri also features Lauren Gottlieb, adds, “I just feel, that Bollywood people are very good in getting the right song at the right time with the right situation and it’s probably what people want to have - promotional song. So most of the time they feel that having a Punjabi song as a promotional song would stand out and would make a difference. I feel that’s why in comparison to softer numbers, the hard, those Punjabi songs are more there out in Bollywood industry.”