Japanese audience vibes to Daler Mehndi’s Tunak Tunak Tun in ‘civilised way’, internet finds it wholesome

A heartwarming video from the World Expo in Osaka, Japan, is capturing the attention of internet users, showing a beautiful cultural crossover between India and Japan. In the video, a Punjabi singer takes the stage to perform Daler Mehndi’s Tunak Tunak Tun, accompanied by vibrant traditional dancers. But what truly stood out was the reaction of the Japanese audience — composed, respectful and deeply charming. A viral video showed Japanese attendees calmly enjoying a Punjabi song.(X/@Oye_Jahazi)

As the energetic performance unfolded, the audience responded in a characteristically gentle manner, offering polite head bobs and soft claps in rhythm with the music.

"Even Punjabi beats get the Japanese grace"

The video was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a user named Jahazi, who wrote in the caption, “Japanese log Punjabi songs pe bhi itne civilised way mein vibe karte hain,” loosely translated as “Even when it comes to Punjabi songs, Japanese people vibe in such a civilised way.”

Watch the clip here:

Internet praises Japanese crowd

The video has since gone viral, with social media users taking to the comments section to express their admiration for the Japanese people's respectful and composed demeanour. One user remarked, “One of the nicest people on Earth,” while another echoed, “Most civilised country for a reason.”

Some users also pointed out how the audience's behaviour reflected deep cultural values: “Only the Japanese can show so much respect in such an understated way,” wrote one user. Another added, “They’re not loud, but they’re present — that’s the beauty of it.”

The appreciation continued as someone shared, “That’s why I love Japan,” and another chimed in, “That’s why they are so advanced.”