Search
Fri, Jul 25, 2025
New Delhi oC

Japanese audience vibes to Daler Mehndi’s Tunak Tunak Tun in ‘civilised way’, internet finds it wholesome

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Published on: Jul 25, 2025 01:46 pm IST

A Japanese crowd vibed politely to Daler Mehndi’s ‘Tunak Tunak Tun’, charming the internet with their composed response.

A heartwarming video from the World Expo in Osaka, Japan, is capturing the attention of internet users, showing a beautiful cultural crossover between India and Japan. In the video, a Punjabi singer takes the stage to perform Daler Mehndi’s Tunak Tunak Tun, accompanied by vibrant traditional dancers. But what truly stood out was the reaction of the Japanese audience — composed, respectful and deeply charming.

A viral video showed Japanese attendees calmly enjoying a Punjabi song.(X/@Oye_Jahazi)
A viral video showed Japanese attendees calmly enjoying a Punjabi song.(X/@Oye_Jahazi)

As the energetic performance unfolded, the audience responded in a characteristically gentle manner, offering polite head bobs and soft claps in rhythm with the music.

(Also read: ‘I want to cry’: Japanese man documents his flat-hunting struggles in Gurgaon. Watch)

"Even Punjabi beats get the Japanese grace"

The video was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a user named Jahazi, who wrote in the caption, “Japanese log Punjabi songs pe bhi itne civilised way mein vibe karte hain,” loosely translated as “Even when it comes to Punjabi songs, Japanese people vibe in such a civilised way.”

Watch the clip here:

Internet praises Japanese crowd

The video has since gone viral, with social media users taking to the comments section to express their admiration for the Japanese people's respectful and composed demeanour. One user remarked, “One of the nicest people on Earth,” while another echoed, “Most civilised country for a reason.”

Some users also pointed out how the audience's behaviour reflected deep cultural values: “Only the Japanese can show so much respect in such an understated way,” wrote one user. Another added, “They’re not loud, but they’re present — that’s the beauty of it.”

(Also read: Japanese man documents brutal 18-hour day exposing harsh corporate life: 'A living hell')

The appreciation continued as someone shared, “That’s why I love Japan,” and another chimed in, “That’s why they are so advanced.”

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending / Japanese audience vibes to Daler Mehndi’s Tunak Tunak Tun in ‘civilised way’, internet finds it wholesome
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On