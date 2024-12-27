Salman Khan turns 59: When SRK and Bhai finally buried the hatchet at Baba Siddique's Iftar party

"Mere Karan Arjun aayenge" took on a whole new meaning when back in 2013, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan ended their years-long cold war by bringing in a warm, warm hug as they found themselves face to face. What prompted it? Nobody knows. Why were they avoiding each other like the plague? The lore is even murkier and unclear on that front. But one thing is for sure, when arguably two of the biggest names of Hindi cinema — and "the last of the superstars" as SRK rightly puts it, have a very unexpected public reunion, it is bound to send the crowd into a tizzy. Happy Birthday Salman Khan: When the birthday boy and Shah Rukh Khan finally buried the hatchet after 5 years

Salman and Shah Rukh's ascent to greatness started picking up pace around the same time with the both also having starred in as many as three films together, the most major of which was of course the evergreen Karan Arjun (1995), followed by Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998) and Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam (2002). The two always shared a warm camaraderie which was up for display both on-screen and off it. So what changed? Rumour has it, that at Katrina Kaif's birthday party back in 2008, an argument — the details of which have never been made clear and seemingly is very unlikely to come to light — led them to steer clear of one another entirely. This came as a shock to both their fanbases, which then took it upon themselves to appropriately prop up their respective idols, an effort that persists to this day, and with much more volatile sentiments invovled.

But as abruptly as SRK and Salman hit pause on their relationship, they showed the same hastiness in coming back together. Now for context, National Congress Party's Baba Siddique, now deceased, owing to being gunned down by Lawrence Bishnoi's gang in October this year, was well known for hosting one of the biggest Iftar parties, year on year, a truly star-studded affair. The year was 2013 and the stars were clearly aligned, because as Salman and SRK came face to face, both melted into a hearty hug. And just like that, the hatchet was buried.

Their association since, has been comparatively reserved but full of warmth and mutual respect nonetheless. For instance, SRK made a cameo for Salman's Tubelight (2017) and Bhai returned the favour for King Khan's Zero (2018). The gestures continued with Pathaan (2023) and Tiger 3 (2023). On the personal front, Salman clearly shares a very warm equation with Shah Rukh's family as well. Salman was among the first to rush to SRK's side when his eldest son Aryan Khan was arrested by an anti-drugs agency. A happier memory is the very warm (not to mention viral!) moment he shared with Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan and Aryan on the red carpet of Nita Mukesh Ambani Culture Centre's launch in March of last year. As a matter of fact, Aryan and Salman's very respectful exchange won hearts.

We wish Salman a very happy birthday!