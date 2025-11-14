Salman Khan gets emotional speaking about Dharmendra: He’s my father, that's the end

During the ongoing Dabangg Tour in Qatar, actor Salman Khan opened up about his fitness journey and revealed the person who has inspired him the most since the 1990s—when gym‑goers often kept his photo as motivation. Salman Khan and Dharmendra

On stage, Salman said, “Mere aane se pehle ek hi shaks the woh hain Dharam ji.” He added, “He is my father, that's the end. I love that man and I just hope that he will come back.”

Well, seems like the feeling is mutual, as not long ago, veteran actor Dharmendra referred to Salman as his “third son,” underscoring the deep respect and affection between them.

Fans were reminded of the close bond between Salman, Dharmendra, and Bobby Deol when an old clip from the Bigg Boss stage resurfaced. In the video, Dharmendra speaks warmly about Salman: “Waise main toh kahunga, yeh mera beta hai. Mere teen bete hain — teeno jazbaati hain, khuddar hain, transparent hain. Par yeh mujh par thoda zyada gaya hai,” prompting laughter from both Salman and Bobby.

Dharmendra continued, “Kyunki yeh rangeen mizaaj hai aur meri tarah thumka bhi lagata hai,” praising Salman’s colorful personality and love for dancing—traits he shares with the veteran actor.

Talking about Salman, the actor earlier this month, was spotted outside Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, where Dharmendra had been admitted. The 89-year-old actor has been in the news after he was hospitalised due to his ailing health.

On November 12, Dharmendra was discharged and is now recuperating at home. Sunny Deol’s team had also released an official statement, which read, "Mr. Dharmendra has been discharged from the hospital and will continue his recovery at home. We kindly request the media and the public to refrain from any further speculation and to respect his and the family’s privacy during this time. We appreciate everyone’s love, prayers, and good wishes for his continued recovery, good health, and long life. Please respect him because he loves you."