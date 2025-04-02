Salman Khan refuses to make Korean heart emoji with Sikandar co-star Rashmika Mandanna again: ‘I'm not going to…’

Bollywood’s Bhaijaan Salman Khan returned to our silver screen on Eid last weekend with his latest release Sikandar. Helmed by A. R. Murugadoss, the action drama was one of the most awaited films of the year for two major reasons — fans were eager to witness Salman Khan in action again, and they were quite intrigued to see the superstar opposite National Crush Rashmika Mandanna. Sadly, Sikandar failed to impress many and the film was brutally trolled in early reviews, with Rashmika being called the ‘weakest link’. While Salman and Rashmika’s film disappointed audiences, their real life chemistry has been winning hearts. Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna

Since the last few weeks, Rashmika Mandanna and Salman Khan have vigorously been promoting Sikandar. Their natural and very adorable bond, which blossomed on set working together, gave off a wholesome vibe leaving fans gushing about the two. One such moment, which made headlines from the trailer launch event, was when Salman recreated Rashmika’s favourite pose by making a Korean heart emoji using his fingers. This is Rashmika’s go-to pose almost every time she is snapped by the paparazzi. But in a new viral video from their promotional spree, Salman refused to make the Korean heart emoji ever again.

During an interview, Rashmika called Salman her friend whereas the latter described her as wonderful. But when asked about their viral video with the Korean heart pose, Salman said, “Yeah, but I'm not going to do this anymore.” When a shocked Rashmika asked ‘why’, Salman replied, “Arre no yaar! Four people after that have said do this (the pose). Doesn't suit me.” Rashmika laughed and tried to convince her co-star by saying, “No, the kids are going to love it! The kids are going to be like ‘aw look at him, he's doing that’. Getting to see different sides of you. How cool is that.”

Sikandar reviews are far from positive but Salman and Rashmika’s chemistry definitely can’t be the reason why! What are your thoughts?