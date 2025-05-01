Salman Khan to play an Indian Army officer in his next film based on the 2020 Galwan clash: Report

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan might be stepping into the boots of an Indian Army officer for his next big-screen venture. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the actor is in discussions to headline a war drama centered around the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops. Bollywood actor Salman Khan's next film will be based on the Galwan incident in 2020(ANI)

The project, if finalized, will be helmed by director Apoorva Lakhia, who previously directed Vivek Oberoi in Shootout at Lokhandwala. “Jordy Patel introduced Salman Khan to Apoorva Lakhia, and that’s when the duo jammed over a script. Apoorva had acquired the rights to novel – India’s Most Fearless 3 – a while back and discussed the idea with Salman. He loved the thought of this novel and is contemplating on signing on for the film,” a source was quoted as saying.

The film will draw from a chapter in India’s Most Fearless 3, the bestselling book by journalists Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh that chronicles real-life acts of heroism by Indian soldiers. The Galwan Valley story, in particular, is said to have struck a chord with Salman.

“Salman is excited by the thought of playing an army officer in a film set against the backdrop of the Galwan Valley battle of 2020. He is seriously considering this as a follow up to Sikandar and if all goes well, the film will go on floors in 2nd half of 2025,” the source added.

Despite being approached by celebrated filmmakers like Kabir Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar for other projects, Salman, according to the report, appears inclined towards this new collaboration. “Salman wanted to work with someone he has not collaborated with before, and hence has the idea of this film. Apart from him in the lead, the film will also feature four more talented actors,” the report added.

Salman’s most recent outing was Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss, where he portrayed Sanjay “Sikandar” Rajkot—a heroic character with unwavering principles. The action-packed film starred Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar. While expectations ran high, the film received mixed reviews from both critics and audiences.