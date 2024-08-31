Sanam Teri Kasam sequel in the works? Here's what we know

Actors Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane's 2016 romantic drama Sanam Teri Kasam might not have performed well at the box office, but it received acclaim for its music and performances back in the day. Now, we have exclusive news that the same directors, Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru are gearing up for a sequel. Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane

"The makers want to make a sequel to Sanam Teri Kasam. However, it is at a very nascent stage currently. They have only started the casting process of the film, so it is still in pre-production," a source close to the production tells us.

Interestingly, Rane and Hocane will not be reprising their roles in the upcoming film. "It will feature a new cast; the makers didn't want to repeat the actors. The auditions are going on for the main leads currently, and they will look at the supporting cast afterwards," the source shares, adding, "The sequel has been titled Jaanam Teri Kasam."

"Jaanam Teri Kasam will be a musical. The makers are looking for a female lead who can sing and has the looks and vibe of a singer, someone who is between 18-20 years old. The film's story will have a vibe similar to Aashiqui 2," the insider ends.