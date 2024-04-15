Tom Hiddleston on reprising Loki: ‘We've reached some sort of narrative conclusion with season 2, feels very satisfying'

Actor Tom Hiddleston says though he is unsure about the future of his acclaimed Disney+ series Loki, he believes the makers reached a "narrative conclusion" with the second season, which premiered last year. The British star, who has played the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for 14 years, was asked on the Jimmy Kimmel Live talk show whether he was done playing the Asgardian god of mischief and Thor's adopted brother. (Also Read – 5 noteworthy performances by Tom Hiddleston other than Loki: See list) Tom Hiddleston doesn't know if he'll ever play Loki again(Disney+/Marvel)

Tom on returning as Loki

Tom, in his reply to Jimmy Kimmel, said: “I don’t know. I really don’t know.” “I know that we’ve reached some sort of narrative conclusion with season 2, which feels very satisfying to me,” he added.

While the character was projected as an antagonist, the actor said he never viewed Loki as one. He “once upon a time was making some misguided choices” and then made “slightly more generous, loving and heroic choices,” Hiddleston added.

The Golden Globe winner said playing Loki changed the course of his life “completely”. “Every time someone says that, it kind of blows my mind,” he said.

Tom on returning to The Night Manager

Tom is returning for two new seasons of his popular series The Night Manager, with the actor reprising his role as Jonathan Pine.

The filming is expected to begin this summer on the revival of the hit drama series, which is inspired by the characters in John le Carre’s bestselling novel of the same name.

“Honestly, we were we were just really trying to get the story right. And we were talking, are working very closely with John le Carre, the great writer who wrote the original novel, who sadly passed away a few years ago. But he's had a huge impact on the story,” said Tom.

The Night Manager was also adapted for an India by Sandeep Modi last year. The Hindi version starred Aditya Roy Kapur in Tom's role, Anil Kapoor in the role played by Hugh Laurie, Sobhita Dhulipala in Elizabeth Debicki's part, and Tillotama Shome in that of Olivia Colman.