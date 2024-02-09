 5 noteworthy performances by Tom Hiddleston other than Loki: See list | Hollywood - Hindustan Times
News / Entertainment / Hollywood / 5 noteworthy performances by Tom Hiddleston other than Loki: See list

5 noteworthy performances by Tom Hiddleston other than Loki: See list

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Feb 09, 2024 06:12 AM IST

Everyone loves Tom Hiddleston as Loki in the Marvel universe, but looking back at a list of his other best performances.

Tom Hiddleston turns a year older today. The English actor who appeared in film, television series and on stage became famous when he played Loki in Marvel’s Thor movies, even earning himself a series. But on his birthday, here’s looking back at five other performances that deserve to be watched. (Also Read: Tom Hiddleston says Shah Rukh Khan can play a variant of Loki: ‘He would be great’)

English actor Tom Hiddleston turns a year older today(Michael Tran/AFP)
English actor Tom Hiddleston turns a year older today(Michael Tran/AFP)

War Horse (2011)

Steven Spielberg’s War Horse is one of the first major projects Tom starred in. While most of the story revolves around a horse named Joey, Tom’s performance as Captain James Nicholls, a United States soldier, was received well.

I Saw The Light (2015)

Marc Abraham’s I Saw The Light tells the story of real-life singer-songwriter called Hank Williams whose life falls apart when he gets addicted to drugs and alcohol. Tom brought the role to life with ease, pulling off a southern accent.

Crimson Peak (2015)

Guillermo del Toro’s Crimson Peak is a gothic thriller that keeps you on the edge of your seat. He played Sir Thomas Sharpe, a British businessman who lives in a shabby manor and has much to explain to his new bride.

The Night Manager (2016)

Tom played the role of a former British soldier named Johnathan Pine in Susanne Bier’s The Night Manager, who now works as a night manager at a luxury hotel in Cairo. He played it so well, that it earned him a Best Actor – Miniseries or Television Film Golden Globe award.

The Essex Serpent (2022)

This series sees Tom play a parson called Will Ransome, and it happens to be one of his best performances. Set in the Victorian Era, it tells the story of a widow who moves to Essex to investigate mysterious happenings.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
