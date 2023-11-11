‘I was 29 when..’ Tom Hiddleston says his Marvel journey ends with Loki Season 2

The longtime Marvel Cinematic Universe star Tom Hiddleston may have just confirmed that Loki will not return for a third season. The 42-year-old actor recently made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he discussed his Marvel journey. While talking about the Loki Season 2 finale, he said, “If you haven’t seen it, I will not spoil it for you but I will say this, it all comes full circle.” Loki Season 2 sixth and final episode aired on Thursday, November 9, leaving fans emotional and wondering what's next for the beloved anti-hero. Tom Hiddleston talks about Loki Season 2(X, formerly Twitter)

However, the Avengers star's recent interview seems to suggest that there might not be anything in the books for Loki. While speaking with Fallon, Hiddleston discussed how his Marvel journey has finally reached its “conclusion.” “It’s the conclusion to season 2, it’s also the conclusion to seasons 1 and 2, it’s also the conclusion to six films and 12 episodes and 14 years of my life,” he said. Talking about his Marvel stint, Hiddleston said, “I was 29 when I was cast, I’m 42 now,” adding, “It’s been a journey.”

Following Hiddleston's interview, fans flocked to social media to express their views. One user wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “He’ll be missed. Definitely nailed his role as someone maintaining The Sacred Timeline branch in the background.” Another user said, “I don't see why people wants characters like Loki or Tony Stark to come back when they've had such great arcs. Maybe as diff iterations years down the line in Secret Wars, but might feel cheap still.”

One more user wrote, “Just thinking about it now, went from the villain in #TheAvengers to saving the multiverse. Pretty safe to say the character has had the best MCU character development.” While another said, “He fulfilled his glorious purpose. I only wish Thor, Odin and Frigga got to see it.”