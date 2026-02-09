Sandeep Reddy Vanga wanted Kabir Singh in Animal, reveals Shahid Kapoor: ‘Jab Animal bhi ban rahi thi…’

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is currently busy gearing up for his next release, O’Romeo . Also starring Triptii Dimri, the Vishal Bhardwaj film features both the lead stars in never-seen-before avatars. But when the trailer first released, many netizens were reminded of Shahid’s intense performance in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s 2019 film Kabir Singh , co-starring Kiara Advani. Some also compared it to Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal (2023), which was also directed by Vanga. Well, in a recent interview, Shahid revealed that Vanga had planned a scene starring him as Kabir Singh in Animal .

In a recent chat with Dainik Bhaskar, while promoting his film O’Romeo, Shahid Kapoor was asked about fan speculation regarding a Kabir Singh and Animal crossover. Talking about the same, Shahid shared, “Jab Animal bhi ban rahi thi, actually Sandeep had come to meet me. He wanted one scene of Kabir to be there in that, but woh ho nahi paaya. Toh unke man mein ye thought tha. But wo ho nahi paaya. Kuch dates ka issue ho gaya, koi dusra issue ho gaya. But yes, he had said that I want one scene. Phir wo hua nahi. (When Animal was being made, actually Sandeep had come to meet me. He wanted Kabir to have one scene in it, but that couldn’t happen. So that thought was there in his mind, but it didn’t work out. There were some date issues, some other issues. But yes, he had said that he wanted one scene. Then it didn’t happen).”

Opening up about the possibility of any future crossover between the two characters who belong to the director, Shahid stated, “Wo dono characters unke hain, wo duniya unki hai. Toh unke saath unko jo man mein aayega karne ke liye, wo karenge. (Both those characters belong to him, that world is his. So whatever he feels like doing with them, he’ll do).”

Meanwhile, O’Romeo is set to arrive in theatres on February 13. Also starring Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia and Disha Patani, the film will clash with Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav’s Tu Yaa Main.