Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor Satish Shah passes away at the age of 74 due to kidney failure

On October 23, it was reported that advertising professional and Padma Shri awardee Piyush Pandey had passed away. This came as a huge shock to the entertainment industry, who mourned the loss on social media. It is heartbreaking to share that just two days later, the industry has lost yet another irreplaceable gem. Actor Satish Shah, known for his impeccable comic timing and incredible performances in films such as Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro (1983), Main Hoon Na (2004) and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004), breathed his last today at the age of 74, after a kidney failure.

Confirming the news of Satish Shah’s death on social media, filmmaker and president of Indian Film and Television Directors' Association Ashoke Pandit shared, “Sad and shocked to inform you that our dear friend and a great actor Satish Shah has expired few hours ago due to kidney failure . He was rushed to Hinduja hospital where he breathed his last . A great loss to our industry . Om Shanti . 🙏🏼” In the comment section below, several fans showered love, remembering Satish and his work, especially in the beloved show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai where the actor wonderfully portrayed the role of Indravadan Sarabhai aka Indu. The series also featured Rupali Ganguly and Ratna Pathak Shah.

Mourning the loss, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar tweeted: “I'm deeply shocked to hear about the demise of the talented actor Satish Shah sir . On the big screen & television, he entertained us with his diverse roles and outstanding performances. My deepest condolences to his family and admirers. #OmShanti. 🙏,” whereas actor Johny Lever shared, “Feeling extremely sad to share that we’ve lost a great artist & my dearest friend of over 40 years. It’s hard to believe—I had spoken to him just two days ago. Satish Bhai, you will truly be missed. Your immense contribution to film and television will never be forgotten. 🙏🏽🕊️ @sats.workplace.”

We wish Satish Shah’s family strength in this tough time. May the wonderful artist rest in peace.