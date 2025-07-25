Sarzameen on OTT: Ibrahim Ali Khan has improved while Kajol-Prithviraj are impressive, but fans call film ‘average’

Months after being brutally trolled for his debut film Nadaaniyan, Saif Ali Khan’s son and actor Ibrahim Ali Khan returned to the digital platform with his second film today. Titled Sarzameen, the action thriller marks Boman Irani’s son Kayoze Irani’s directorial debut, and also stars Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead. In the trailer, we found out that Kajol is married to an army officer played by Prithviraj. Ibrahim is apparently their son, who seems to have turned into a terrorist somehow. Well, the film arrived on OTT today and early reviews suggest that Sarzameen is a one-time watch. Ibrahim Ali Khan and Kajol in Sarzameen

After watching Sarzameen, one social media user shared, “Good one time OTT watch. The narrative could have been far more gripping if the execution matched the huge strength of the plot. #Kajol delivers a standout performance - will remind you of Gupt. Prithviraj is impressive too and IAK has improved. 2.8/5 #Sarzameen,” whereas another fan wrote, “#Sarzameen is an above average film especially for the performances of @itsKajolD @PrithviOfficial and a sincere #IbrahimAliKhan . The familiar storyline and treatment and dejavu to mission Kashmir cannot be ignored. A sincere attempt nevertheless . Watchable.”

Another review read, “#SarzameenReview: It has vibes like Mission Kashmir and Fanaa. Rating: 3*/5 ⭐⭐⭐ #Sarzameen is a one time watch film where #PrithvirajSukumaran and #Kajol pull off the dramedy very well whereas the #IbrahimAliKhan's performance is just decent. He has to learn more but I think that with time, everything will be okay. ✅ Give it a go if you have time.”

Last night, Ibrahim attended a special premiere of his film. He was snapped with his actor sister Sara Ali Khan, good friend and Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani, and several fans.

After reading these early reviews of Sarzameen, are you planning to watch Ibrahim, Kajol and Prithviraj’s film this weekend?