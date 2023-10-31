Sayani Gupta on making her Bengali feature film debut: I was quite nervous in the beginning

Actor Sayani Gupta, is set to make her Bengali feature film debut in Kaushik Ganguly’s social sattire Asukh Bishukh. “I always wanted to work with Kaushik Ganguly,” Gupta reveals, adding, “I love his storytelling, and I loved reading this script. I have a belief that when it’s bound to happen, it just happens.” Sayani Gupta on her bengali film debut

However, the actor’s transition to Bengali cinema wasn’t without its challenges. She explains, “I actually was quite nervous in the beginning, even though I speak Bangla all the time as it is my mother tongue. I hadn’t acted in Bangla in many years, I had only done theatre several years ago. I was wondering how it would be, but it was pretty much the same, so that was interesting. It’s a great exercise for an actor to be able to do that.”

She emphasises the importance of adapting to different languages as an actor, and says, “A lot of people tell me that when I speak English and Hindi, I speak them as my language. As an actor, you have to see how comfortable you are with that particular language. That comes handy as an actor. I quite enjoyed it and would love to do more Bangla films.”

When it comes to comparing the regional and Hindi film industries, Gupta pointe out some notable differences. “Operationally, the regional and Hindi film industries are quite different,” the 38-year-old states, adding, “The running of sets, food, and how people are, everything is different. The budget of the films is very distinct, as most regional films have smaller budgets. And, in Calcutta, the shoots happen very quickly as compared to Bombay.”

One notable difference she hopes to see change in the Bengali film industry is the use of sync sound. “One thing that I really wish should change is that they don’t do sync sound in Calcutta, and it’s all dubbed. It is not something that most actors today prefer, and they want sync sound instead.”

Sharing her future aspirations, Gupta says, “I want to do parts that have flesh and meat in it. I would love to do a film or series where I drive it, I am the protagonist, and people are following my journey.” “I thankfully manage to do different parts because I get bored as a person. Looking forward to doing a lot more comedy, action, and a dance film. I don’t have any reservations regarding the medium; I just want good work that brings out my creative juices,” she ends.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!