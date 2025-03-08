Scarlett Johansson gushes over Selena Gomez-Benny Blanco’s PDA at Oscars 2025: ‘Honeymoon-phase cuteness’

Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson has shared her personal observations of Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s affectionate moments at the Academy Awards, earlier this month. In a video doing rounds on social media, the Avengers: Endgame star, who took the stage as a presenter alongside June Squibb at the Oscars 2025, was chatting with Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos backstage when Ripa inquired whether they had overheard any interesting conversations from their seats. While Squibb, 95, admitted she hadn’t picked up on anything noteworthy, Johansson revealed she had a prime view of Gomez, and Blanco. Scarlett Johansson has shared her thoughts on Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s affectionate moments at the Academy Awards

“Well, I'm sitting next to Selena and Benny and I have to say... I'm seeing a lot of very cute, honeymoon-phase cuteness happening,” Johansson, remarked, pulling an approving expression.

The 40-year-old actor had previously expressed her support for the couple’s engagement during an appearance on Today with Jenna & Friends, saying she was “happy for” Gomez after the news broke. “I don't know her personally, but I feel like now I'm invested in this,” she shared, describing the pair as “so cute.”

Gomez and Blanco, who announced their engagement in December, attended the Oscars in celebration of Emilia Pérez, which received 13 nominations, including Best Picture, and ultimately won two awards. The pair first got together in June 2023.

Now, the couple is gearing up to unveil their first joint musical project, I Said I Love You First, scheduled to release on March 21. According to a press release, the album will chronicle their romance, offering fans an intimate glimpse into their relationship. Before they became a couple, Gomez and Blanco had collaborated on multiple tracks, including Kill Em with Kindness and Same Old Love from Gomez’s 2015 album Revival, as well as I Can’t Get Enough with Tainy and J Balvin in 2019. Their most recent collaboration came in August 2023 with Gomez’s single Single Soon.