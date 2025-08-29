Selena Gomez just can't wait to be a bride! Her bachelorette pictures are proof

Selena Gomez has never ever been happier — and you can feel the glow through your phone screens! Selena Gomez's bachelorette was all about owning her bride era(Photo: Instagram/selenagomez)

The singer, 33, recently jetted off to Cabo San Lucas joined by a group of her closest friends. Now while the bridal getaway was of course a very exclusive affair, Selena made sure to make her fans feel very much a part of it. Taking to her Instagram, Selena recapped some moments from her time so far and the one screaming theme? BRIDE!

Between the hazy flash photos and the sepia-dunked snaps, Selena can be seen donning a short crop veil clipped to her hair in almost each of them. From soaking in the salty wind by her sky-high balcony, sitting down in for drinks in pearls and tulle, a huge pool plushie spelling out 'BRIDE', to shared laughs by the pool, on a yacht and in the ocean with her closest pals — every last photo was dripping with happy hormones. Our personal favourite? A beaming Selena sitting beneath balloons reading 'MRS LEVIN'. For context, groom-to-be Benny Blanco's real name in Benjamin Joseph Levin.

Now as far as fit serves go, the halter neck, backless, mini white dress embellished with straight-lined pearls with the cropped 'bride to be' veil fastened with a white bow was an absolute winner. Not just Selena, but Benny, 37, too was away celebrating his own bachelor party at Las Vegas. The order of the day included an all-you-can-eat situation, a spa day and some good old casino-clubbing.

Selena and Benny began dating each other mid-2023 with the singer surprising fans with an engagement announcement on December 11, 2024 via an Instagram post which she captioned, "Forever begins now..". The rumour mills are looking to a September 2025 wedding in Montecito, California. A date is yet to be announced.

What kind of bride do you think Selena will be?