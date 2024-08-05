Black Monday: As Sensex, Nifty plummet by scary margins, internet erupts in memes harbingering recession

Trust the internet to introduce humour, albeit dark in this case, no matter the context. The recent stock market crash has commanded a near-global impact. Not only has India been affected, but so have other major markets like the United States and Japan with the domino affect making its way to other major Asian players as well. Internet erupts in memes as stock markets crash globally(Photos: For representation purpose only - X, Adobe Stock )

For some context, the major motivating factor in this unprecedented 'Black Monday', has been a dismal US jobs report, also carrying an unemployment rate, 4.3 per cent to be specific, which indicates a slowing US economy potentially predicting recession-like trends. Also following suit is the crash of the Yen in congruence with the tensions in the Middle East. The confluence of these factors has led to India's Sensex and Nifty dropping by over 3 per cent each. The unwinding of the Yen has hit Japan hard with Nikkei, "the world's largest financial newspaper", sustaining a 12 per cent plunge. Other impacted markets include London, Taiwan, Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong.

So considering the palpably global impact of Black Monday, the internet true to form, has united in humour.

With screens the world over being painted in all-out red considering the plummeting stocks, it goes without saying that Black Monday has of course unleashed a sudden havoc on personal finances.

Several popular Indian meme templates have been unsurprisingly repurposed to fit the circumstances, ranging from CID to Scam and even 3 Idiots and Gangs of Wasseypur.

And it goes without saying how 'Chin Tapak Dum Dum', which has been the internet's staple response for absolutely anything and everything off late, has also infiltrated this scenario.

What do you have to say about the internet's dark sense of humour?