Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan dance to O O Jaane Jaana in viral video; fans say ‘Do Bhai Dono Tabahi’

Bollywood’s Baadshah Shah Rukh Khan and Bollywood’s Bhaijaan Salman Khan are undoubtedly one of the most iconic pairs of all time. Every time they come together, the two manage to create magic, may it be onscreen or off camera. Their chemistry, their charm, their aura is unmatchable and when they are together, it is tenfold. Well, that’s exactly what happened last night when the beloved Khans joined forces at a private wedding celebration in New Delhi. Shah Rukh and Salman made it an evening to remember not just for the bride, groom and guests, but for Bollywood buffs across the nation. Here’s how!

A video from inside the New Delhi wedding celebration has surfaced online. Featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan onstage, this viral clip has taken the internet by storm. This is because Shah Rukh joined Salman to shake a leg on latter’s iconic chartbuster hit song O O Jaane Jaana , from the 1998 film Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya . As expected, this moment made crowds roar in delight and left the internet wanting more. What pleasantly surprised fans was how clearly SRK remembered all of Salman’s hook steps from the song.

Soon after this video went viral, one social media user gushed, “Do Bhai Dono Tabahi 🔥,” whereas another wrote, “Pathaan X Tiger ♥️.” A comment read, “Love how Shah Rukh knows the steps to Salman’s songs!,” while another netizen claimed, “SRK's energy, so impressive dayumn and he knows the dance steps of Salman songs as well properly.” Another hopeful fan manifested: “They need to make Karan Arjun 2. Another ATBB in the making if they reunite onscreen. Bring back Kajol and replace Mamta Kulkarni (who has retired from the screen) with Preity Zinta or Ameesha Patel.”

On the film front, SRK is currently gearing up for King alongside his daughter Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji. Salman, on the other hand, will next be seen in Battle of Galwan. Rumours do suggest that fans might get to witness their reunion in King with Salman’s special cameo. Let’s wait and watch!