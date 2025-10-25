Pathaan Shah Rukh Khan to join Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in Alpha? Salman Khan aka Tiger might have a cameo too

In 2023, putting an end to his four-year hiatus from acting, Bollywood’s Baadshah Shah Rukh Khan returned to the silver screens with Pathaan . Also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, the action thriller served as the fourth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe. It was also the first film to have a crossover with another Spy Universe film, with Salman Khan as Tiger joining SRK in an unforgettable cameo. SRK went on to reunite with Bhaijaan in Tiger 3 as Pathaan . Well, according to latest buzz, Shah Rukh might just step back into the role of RAW agent Pathaan for Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s upcoming film Alpha .

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s next film Alpha will serve as the seventh installment of the YRF Spy Universe. It is also the first female-led film in the universe. Well, sources close to the team have now revealed that Aditya Chopra has given Shah Rukh Khan a call to be a part of the film. In a report shared by Bollywood Hungama, a source was quoted saying, “At the moment, Pathaan is the most talked about character of the Spy Universe. Aditya Chopra has picked up the call on Shah Rukh Khan to make a cameo in Alpha. He has designed a special part for him, which leads to Pathaan 2. Shah Rukh Khan has asked for some time to think over the same, as he has allotted bulk dates to King at the moment.”

SRK had reportedly blocked the month of November for his next film King, which also stars his daughter Suhana Khan and Deepika Padukone. The report claims that Shah Rukh is trying to work around the schedule to get dates for Alpha. The source explained, “He will confirm his presence in a week to 10 days. If not a proper cameo, he might just shoot for an end-credit sequence of Alpha.” Not just SRK, but Tiger aka Salman might join Alia and Sharvari too! The source revealed, “He will approach Salman only when the cameo's impact is as good as the one for Tiger in Pathaan had.”

Well, we can’t wait to witness SRK and Bhaijaan as Pathaan and Tiger again! Also starring Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol, Alpha is slated to release on Christmas this year.