Shama Sikander on accepting her sexy side very late: When I heard people calling me sexy, I found it offensive

Actor Shama Sikander recently performed at her first live show in Jaipur. While she found the experience exhilarating, she tells us, “Jaipur had such a lovely vibe, and so the vibe of classical matched with it so well. You don’t get to see a lot of classical dances nowadays because most of it is taken over by Bollywood or TikTok. I have learned Kathak. I was performing on “Mohe Rang Do Laal” from Bajirao Mastani (2015).” Shama Sikander did her first live performance in Jaipur recently.(Instagram/@shamasikander)

While the 42-year-old rarely posts things about her personal hobbies and interests on social media, she holds the opinion that several celebs do that for publicity. She explains, “A lot of times, people are not genuine about it - spirituality, meditation or dance. People who are actually into the act or are practicing it won’t be bothered to talk about it or post anything on social media. The more I’ve grown and spent time with myself, the more it makes me remain away from social media. It was for my learning.”

Sikander however asserts that it’s great if a celeb posts about their passion about art as a way to motivate fans. “If someone comes ahead to help or give service to the society, that’s great for them. And when you are performing it, you are so into it, that you won’t bother to flaunt it,” the actor says in a freewheeling chat with us.

The actor, who’s acquired a “sexy” tag over the years, also looked back and revealed it took her a long time to accept her sexy side. It happened only after she embraced self love. “We are multiple personalities inside. You can tap on everything you are. It took time for me to prove my versatility,” she said.

Shama Sikander made her TV debut with Yeh Meri Life Hai in 2003.

Sikander opined that your look decides people’s perception. Referring to her debut TV show Yeh Meri Life Hai (2003), she recalled at how confused her casting team was. “At the auditions, people thought I was too sexy for the role. But my producer Vipul D Shah knew about my simplicity and intelligence. Then they degramourised me and everyone said I was a girl-next-door, I can’t do sexy roles. So, it’s just a matter of perception,” she said.

The 42-year-old revealed “sexy” was an offensive word for her at that time. “Because I started very early, I wasn’t sure about my sexuality or my own self. Even when I grew up, my father used to take my calls. All I wanted was to make money and take care of my family. Only after I came out of my father’s shadow, I learned and realised that I am sexy. Before that, if anyone called me sexy, I would find it offensive. I’m a late bloomer,” she shared.

Sikander played a wicked fairy in Baal Veer (2012). While she said with a laugh that for the kids show, “The only difficulty was I had to put my brain at home,” she also added, “That time, I had just come out of my depression, and I learned to make friendship with my darkness too.”

But now she does know things one needs to keep their kids away from. “Don’t be a cruel or a broken parent. I feel like a healed parent, the one who’s worked on her traumas and settled,” she added.

While she claims of awaiting parenthood, she looks back at her partnership with James Milliron, from living-in together for eight years before tying the knot in 2022. So did anything change after they sealed their romance after a live-in?

“When you learn to have faith in the other person, you will stop fearing how he/she will be. Your concern will only be how much am I giving and how truthful I am. If I am respecting and loving myself and remain 100 percent honest, I will attract a partner like that. James and my bond became stronger and better post marriage,” Sikander said.

Elaborating how rejection on ones face is a normal thing in her profession, it was very important to have someone to come back to for support. “The husband has to be able to remove your doubts. James comes from an unbroken family. My parents don’t live together. At one point, I was so confused about getting married. But it’s beautiful. If you can live-in, then what is the problem in getting married?” Sikander asked.

Sikander has been part of films like Mann (1999), Dhoom Dadakka (2008) and Bypass Road (2019). On the work front, she shared that certain projects with her did not take off due to several reasons, including covid. “I’m craving for a good script. Even in OTT, genres have merged. Now, there is no TV actor or film actor. It’s only actor. So, you’ll see me soon,” she concluded.