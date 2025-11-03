Shanaya Kapoor on her film journey so far: Certain experiences in life made me grow as a person

As Shanaya Kapoor turns a year older today, she feels overwhelmed as it marked her first year in the films as an actor with Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan having released in July. “It's been a very special year and one of my school friends reminded me of a promise I made to them. She told me that I had promised them that when my film comes out, that year, I will celebrate my birthday,” she shares, adding that she is not one about lavish birthday celebrations. “I wanted to do it when my film comes out, so now I have to. I definitely will have a nice dinner with all my girls on my birthday. Her call reminded me that this is a special year that I should celebrate.” Shanaya Kapoor

While it’s said that on birthdays you get a year ‘older and wiser’, Shanaya Kapoor agrees that it holds true in her case as she has learnt a lot from her film journey even before debut. “You can have a film today and tomorrow you can’t. It actually has happened to me that I've signed a film one day and literally the next day, it was not mine. I started my journey as a 20-year-old just trying to get a film. I got one film, it didn't happen, then another one which didn't happen. I shot for a film and that got shelved,” she says.

However, she faced every obstacle head on, and her parents served as her inspiration: “The kind of experiences I have had, the art to deal with it comes from home. And it always starts at home. I've never seen my father (actor Sanjay Kapoor) get bothered and he always has such a bright smile on his face no matter what's happening in his career. This is his second inning, where he stood strong, he held his ground, and he held the respect that he has for himself and the way he wants to move forward in his career. He never compromised, he had that passion and he kept going on with a smile on his face. That is what I saw growing up that somewhere subconsciously made me the way that I am.”

Reflecting on her journey, the 26-year-old says, “There are certain experiences like I have had in my life that also grew me as a person and realise that in this industry, you really can't take anything for granted. You have to make the most of every opportunity you get as it is very unpredictable. Those experiences have made me more grounded, more mature. I don't take things for granted when I hold a script in my hand because I know how easily the script can go from my hand. For me it's been my biggest heartbreak. No boys were ever going to break my heart the way the movies did.”

Shanaya admits that even before her journey in films began, an opinion was formed about her. “There were these pre-conceived notions and perceptions about me because you had seen me in fashion looks or just going out with friends for dinner or the gym. You are not really seeing that girl actually who does live inside me, that’s the true Shanaya,” she says, adding, “This birthday, I just want to give myself love and a hug, and celebrate it with my parents because I feel like they've also finally exhaled too. When a child goes through something, your parents go through it too. It’s just about being happy with how the year has been, irrespective of how my film turned out to be in terms of numbers.”