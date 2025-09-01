Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan OTT release date: When and where to watch Shanaya Kapoor's acting debut

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan OTT release date: Shanaya Kapoor and Vikrant Massey’s romantic drama has an OTT release date. On Sunday, Zee5 dropped a new post to announce that the film directed by Santosh Singh will be available to watch on the platform from September 5. Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan OTT release date: Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor in a still from the film.

About Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan

Inspired by Ruskin Bond’s The Eyes Have It, the film follows the journey of Jahaan (Vikrant Massey), a blind musician, and Saba (Shanaya Kapoor), an aspiring actor chasing her dreams. Their chance encounter on a train sparks an unexpected connection, one not built on sight, but on shared dreams and heartfelt moments.

The film also stars Zain Khan Durrani in a supporting role, and a soundtrack by Vishal Mishra, featuring vocals by Vishal Mishra, Jubin Nautiyal and Asees Kaur. It marked Shanaya's acting debut. Daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, Shanaya was supposed to make her debut with Bedhadak, but the film was shelved. She has ventured into acting with this project.

“When Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan came to me, it felt like the right story to begin my journey with. Playing Saba - an aspiring, fearless artist navigating her own path was both challenging and rewarding. I connected deeply with her passion and individuality. Vikrant Massey’s support and generosity on set made it easier to bring Saba to life. I’m really looking forward to audiences discovering this story when it begins streaming on ZEE5 from 5th September,” Shanaya said in a statement.

Produced by Mansi Bagla and Varun Bagla, the film was released on July 11. It opened to mostly negative reviews and underperformed at the box office. An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film read, "The music, composed by Vishal Mishra, is soothing and perhaps the only element that truly works. In the end, Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyaan feels like a love letter that never reached its destination. It tries to tug at your heartstrings but ends up playing out of tune. You’re left wishing the film had seen its own potential more clearly — instead, it stumbles blindly in search of a spark that never quite ignites."