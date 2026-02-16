Shanaya Kapoor celebrates Tu Yaa Main success, pens note for Adarsh Gourav and team: ‘I didn’t have confidence…’

Unlike her fellow star kids, Shanaya Kapoor had to wait for quite a long time to make her Bollywood debut. Her first planned film Bedhadak with Lakshya was shelved, which led to a three year delay in beginning her career. And when Shanaya finally made her debut with Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan , the film tanked at the box office. But this Valentine’s Day, the young actor finally got a chance to show the audience what she’s got, when she arrived in theatres with Adarsh Gourav-starrer Tu Yaa Main . This time, Shanaya pleasantly surprised fans, leaving a mark. Celebrating the success of her film, and expressing gratitude for the love she has received, Shanaya shared an emotional post today.

Along with intense shots from Tu Yaa Main featuring her and co-star Adarsh Gourav, Shanaya Kapoor shared, “Tu yaa main came into my life at a time when I really didn’t have the most confidence in myself.. and it gave me that.. and everything more. 💚 Tu Yaa Main is now in theatres and Avani is out there surviving crocodiles. She taught me so much.. especially taught me how to be a complete BADASS. (still trying.. getting there.. I think😋) Thank you… thank you not just for letting me play her, but for accepting me as a part of something like this so early on in my career… all the love from the audience.. the reviews.. everything. Overwhelmed. 🧿 I still have a long journey of learning this art… so getting to work with @bejoynambiar & @aanandlrai ‘s slightly unhinged, very real world feels kind of wild?!?!”

Expressing her gratitude to the team, Shanaya further wrote, “@bejoynambiar sir thank you for bringing AVANI to life.. for believing in me and pushing me to be the best version of myself.. I’m forever grateful to have gotten the chance to be directed by YOU! Love u sir! @aanandlrai sir this whole madness exists because you back stories that aren’t the obvious choice. You backed me when you could have taken ANYONE else for this character and they would have happily done and been part of your project.. so thank you for believing in ME and giving me this opportunity. You gave me this chance, a chance on a new actor, that had to fill in shoes of a heavy and layered character. A chance to be part of a wild and super cool story. Thank you for trusting me. You’re the best. @gouravadarsh allaflowpara from nalasopara, talent hai bharpur, naa dekhoge dobara.. (Rap is not my thing). thank you for being you and the best partner through this roller coaster of a ride! 🫶🏻.” Shanaya concluded, “The entire cast and crew.. heres to the crazy nights that turned into beautiful mornings. We did this. We’re here and I’m so thankful for everyone’s support and kindness. This was a wild ride. The end of a campaign full of green outfits and 🐊 toys 😭 See you at the next one Bacchi🤞🏼😊.”

In the comment section below, Shanaya’s BFF Ananya Panday wrote: “You are the best ❤️,” whereas her mother Maheep Kapoor shared: “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🤗🐊🧿 Grateful 🙏🏼❤️.” Lauding Shanaya, a fan stated, “I enjoyed the movie.. maybe the best Indian thriller till now 👏👏,” whereas another wrote, “As a newcomer, your performance was absolutely outstanding.”

