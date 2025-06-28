Shefali Jariwala's last X post before sudden demise was for ‘dost’ and ex-boyfriend Sidharth Shukla

The news of Shefali Jariwala's sudden demise has shook the film and television industry to its core. The actor, best known for featuring in DJ Doll's cult classic Kaanta Laga music video from 2002, was all of 42 years old at the time of her passing. Shefali Jariwala's last X post was about late friend and ex-boyfriend Sidharth Shukla(Photos: Instagram, X)

While the narrative doing the rounds is that she passed of a heart attack, an official cause of death is yet to be outlined by authorities. In a statement to news agency ANI, Mumbai police shared, "Mumbai Police received information about this at 1 am. Her body has been sent to Cooper Hospital for postmortem. The cause of death is not yet clear".

However, if reports of her having passed of a heart attack are true, it makes Shefali's last X post, even more jarring. Shefali had been inactive on X for a while, her last post having been made on September 2, 2024. The date marked Sidharth Shukla's third death anniversary since his passing in 2021 — of a heart attack, at the age of 40. The post simply carries a picture of Shefali and Sidharth in a warm, tight embrace during their time inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. The caption read, "Thinking of you today mere dost @sidharth_shukla ❤️". While Sidharth had ended up lifting the trophy that season, Shefali had made her mark as a wild card contestant.

That being said, Bigg Boss 13 is not where Shefali made Sidharth's acquaintance. The two had as a matter of fact, dated each other several years back. In a throwback interview with BollywoodLife, Shefali had shared, "Both of us are very logical people. Also, we have similar interests. We would talk about travel, space, bullet trains and what not. Even after we stopped dating, we were always cordial whenever we bumped into each other".

Coming back to news of her demise, she was rushed to Mumbai's Bellevue Hospital by her husband Parag Tyagi and three others, but as per multiple reports, was already deceased by the time she was brought in.

May she rest in peace.