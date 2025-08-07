Shilpa Shirodkar on making her web series: There’s still a lot of scope for actors on OTT

After TV and films, actor Shilpa Shirodkar is now foraying into OTT. She will be seen in an upcoming web series Shankar– The Revolutionary Man. "It's a biopic on the life of Adi Shankaracharya. And I just wrapped the second schedule. It was eight days of fulfilling experience. From the script, the feel, the look of the project; the entire atmosphere was just so beautiful." Shilpa Shirodkar on making her web series

Talking about taking up an OTT project, Shilpa, who was last seen in Bigg Boss 18, says: "There’s still a lot of scope for actors on OTT. With so many stories to tell and so many incredible concepts and characters, OTT has paved the path for actors across ages and languages to explore more."

The actor, who will be seen playing the role of Aramba, Adi Shankaracharya’s mother shares, why she took on the project: "She’s the first woman who shaped his journey. I feel so privileged to play her. I’ve always looked for quality over quantity. For me, it’s about how important my character is to the story. I don’t have to be in every episode, but if I have something substantial to offer, that’s enough. That way I know that I have made a difference."

The 51-year-old says, "The industry has evolved, there are so many well-written roles now for actors my age, and I feel blessed to be offered such parts. I don’t chase lead roles. Today, the whole hero-heroine concept doesn't exist anymore. Today, strong characters make a project what it is and that's my focus."

Other than her OTT web series, Shilpa is all set to return to Telugu cinema, after her 1992 film Brahma. Talking about her decision, she says, "It's an impactful role. Moreover, the film also stars Sudheer Babu. In fact, I was approached for the film in 2024 and I was committed to Bigg Boss yet the makers waited for the show to end to shoot with me."

Ask her why a regional project and she says, "Nowadays, films are made for pan-India. That appeal is something every actor is aiming for, and I'm no different. Today, it's all about characters, storytelling, and mass appeal. That's what drives me as an actor. And if regional cinema is offering that, why wouldn't I be a part of it? Everything is becoming one now. Of course, there are different industries, but those barriers are fading. A good story reaches its audience, irrespective of the language or the region it comes from. For me, it's the same wherever there is a requirement for me as an actor, and I have something to offer. I'm open to it. I don't have any specifications. I'm just hungry for the good work."

Moreover, Shilpa is also excited as the film would have a theatrical release. She says, "When you're working on a good film, you aim to see it release in theatres. Even though I consume a lot of content on OTT, one can't deny the thrill of a theatrical release. The appeal is still the same as when I started. We work so hard on a project, and then to see it come alive on the big screen—that's really something else."

Shilpa who was last seen in Bigg Boss says that the show impacted her career. "Before people knew my name, but after the show, they also knew my face. I was away from the screen for so long that people couldn’t always connect the two. But the show gave me recognition," she ends.