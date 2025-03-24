Shraddha Kapoor’s picture from school goes viral, fans can’t believe she hasn’t aged: ‘Get her Dermat's number’

Shraddha Kapoor was in her early 20s when she began her career as an actor. Her sweet smile, girl-next-door charm and acting chops soon made her a fan favourite. Crowds went crazy when she shined on the silver screen as Arohi in her third film Aashiqui 2 (2013). Over a decade later, audiences had a similar reaction when she appeared in theatres with Stree 2 (2024) last year. This is because many fans are convinced that Shraddha looks the same even after all these years. In fact, last week a Japanese content creator couldn’t believe that Shraddha was not 22 years old. Shraddha Kapoor's then and now pics

Earlier this month, Shraddha Kapoor celebrated her 38th birthday. Can you believe it? Well, netizens who have come across an old photograph of the actor are having a hard time digesting this fact. We are talking about a snap of Shraddha clicked when she was in school, which has now gone viral on social media. It seems like a picture clicked on her last day of school, because she has pen ink on her face as well as her white uniform. Even though most of the messages written on her by her friends are unreadable, we could make out two that say ‘Love Sahu’ and ‘Luv U Always’.

Under this viral Reddit thread, netizens were once again left scratching their heads thinking how Shraddha has not aged a day since school. One such mesmerised fan gushed, “Somebody get the Shraddha's Dermat's number. This is insane......,” whereas another pointed out, “yo she ain't aged a day.” An internet user asked, “How come she still looks the same ? 😭😭😭😭💖,” whereas another called her, “Sundar Stree.” A netizen even claimed, “Looks so similar to Padmini Kolhapure.”

On the film front, Shraddha is yet to announce her next project. But according to buzz, her line up includes Stree 3, Dhoom 4 with Ranbir Kapoor, Krrish 4 with Hrithik Roshan and Naagin.