Shreyas Talpade reacts to his film Kartam Bhugtam being screened at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Shreyas Talpade’s latest film, Kartam Bhugtam got an honour not many films can boast of: being screened at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. His film was screened on May 20. Actor Shreyas Talpade

“I was humbled when our team received the mail. My first film, Iqbal was screened once for LK Advani ji, and after that, only now something like this has happened. I am honoured, for a film to reach this level is an achievement in itself,” gushes the 48-year-old.

On one hand, an actor/ film receives national recognition through such means and on the other hand, there are film awards. What acts as a validation for Talpade? “For me, box office is the biggest award and reward, because they signify the audience’s reaction. If they like it, collections are granted. Having said that, awards have their own charm, and certain awards are extremely coveted, like the National Film Awards. All actors, technicians want that, that’s the highest award in our country. I am also dreaming for the longest time to win it. I don’t know when that time will come, when I will grab that trophy in my hands, presented by our President,” he smiles.

Within the fraternity, is Talpade satisfied with the kind of respect he gets as an actor? Is his talent given it’s due recognition? He says, “If you are getting good work and yours peers are appreciating your work, it doesn’t matter if they were appreciating your work earlier o not. It’s a happy moment if they are noticing it now. Certain flowers bloom a little late, you wait for a certain time for the tree to give fruits.”