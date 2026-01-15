Shrutika Arjun: We always cook Pongal together as a family and offer it to the Sun God

As Tamil Nadu celebrates the harvest festival of Pongal, actor and entrepreneur Shrutika Arjun reflects on the joy of home, heritage and gratitude, sharing what the festival truly means to her and how she keeps its traditions alive with family. Shrutika Arjun

Speaking about what Pongal means to her she says, "Pongal is one of the most emotionally special festivals for me because it celebrates gratitude gratitude towards nature, the Sun, farmers and life itself. For me, it’s not just about rituals, it’s about slowing down and being present with family. We wake up early, draw kolams, decorate the house with flowers, cook Pongal together and spend the day talking, laughing and enjoying home-cooked food. In the middle of my hectic shooting schedules, Pongal brings a sense of calm and belonging. Some of my most beautiful childhood memories are connected to Pongal. I remember the excitement of waking up early, the house filled with the aroma of freshly cooked Pongal and sugarcane, and my grandparents explaining the significance of every ritual. It felt magical like the whole house came alive. Even today, those memories make me smile because they remind me of a simpler, happier time."

As someone rooted in Tamil culture, she says it's important is it for you to keep traditions alive in today’s fast-paced world. “It’s extremely important to me. In today’s fast-paced world, it’s easy to get disconnected from our roots, but traditions keep us grounded. They teach us values, respect and gratitude. I feel our culture is our identity, and carrying it forward is our responsibility especially for the next generation.”

She adds, "We always cook Pongal together as a family and offer it to the Sun God before we eat. That moment of gratitude and prayer makes the festival very meaningful for us. Sakkarai pongal has a special place in my heart. The sweetness of jaggery, the aroma of ghee and cashews it feels festive and comforting at the same time. It’s one dish that instantly makes me feel like I’m back home celebrating with family."

Opening up about how she has prepared this time around she adds, “I love keeping things traditional. My home is decorated with fresh flowers, diyas and beautiful kolams at the entrance. For my wardrobe, I enjoy wearing sarees or traditional outfits in bright, festive colours. Dressing traditionally makes the celebration feel even more special. After becoming a mother, festivals have taken on a deeper meaning.” Continuing further she shares, "Now it’s not just about celebrating — it’s about creating memories for my child. I want my child to grow up experiencing these traditions and understanding their importance, just like I did."