Siddhant Chaturvedi makes his Korean debut alongside Chae Soo-bin, leaves fans furious: ‘How much whitening was done?’

Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has just made his Korean media debut – and fans are kind of into it but mostly confused. The actor stars opposite K-drama favourite Chae Soo-bin in a new ad for Crocs Japan that’s equal parts rainy-day romance and fever dream. The ad opens with Soo-bin walking down a rain-soaked street when Siddhant’s car whizzes past, splashing her with muddy water. Classic meet-cute, right? Turns out, he’s pulled over just ahead with a flat tyre. She approaches him, offers an umbrella, and the two share a flirty little walk that ends with her splashing his shoes in return. Siddhant Chaturvedi makes his Korean debut alongside Chae Soo-bin

The vibe is vaguely Bollywood monsoon romance meets Korean whimsy — except it’s not quite either. And fans are loving the awkward charm of it all. “Korean actress Chae Soobin with Indian actor Siddhant Chaturvedi filmed in India for a Crocs Japan ad… what kind of crossover is this,” wrote one user on X. Another quipped, “I can’t tell if I like or dislike Siddhant Chaturvedi in this Korean style rom com but I think he should be the first actor from India to headline a K show (which is not an Ekta Kapoor show) 🙂‍↔️.”

But not everyone’s sold on the collab. Some fans were quick to point out how different Siddhant looked in the ad. “Korean team had whitewashed him for this ad to blend,” said one. Another added, “How much whitening has to be done to be in this ad lol.” And one user summed it up with a bang: “This looks so AI-generated help.”

But beyond the oddball execution, the ad seems to be part of a bigger trend — the globalisation of stardom via K-pop’s massive influence. From Tom Cruise hanging with BTS' Jin to Jackson Wang collaborating with Diljit Dosanjh, the East-meets-West formula is alive and thriving. Siddhant’s entry into this world might feel random, but it’s a sign of just how borderless pop culture is becoming.

So is this the start of Siddhant's K-entertainment era? Or just a strange footnote in Crocs’ ad campaign history? Either way, fans are watching — even if they’re not sure why.