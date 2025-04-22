Sidharth Malhotra's 'passenger princess' moment with 'Param Sundari' Janhvi Kapoor reminds fans of Shraddha Kapoor

"North ka swag, South ki grace — two worlds collide and sparks fly". Sidharth Malhotra with Janhvi Kapoor for Param Sundari; him with Shraddha Kapoor in Ek Villain

This is how Maddock Films' Param Sundari, currently in the making, was introduced. With Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead, it's already a very 'good looking' film, if you know what we mean. Over the past few months, information and glimpses of and from the film have been trickling onto social media with the very evident nostalgia factor really finding favour with the audience. For instance, a clip of their shooting schedule from the Athirappilly Water Falls in Kerala — the state's largest waterfall — went viral earlier this year in January, with audience reactions to it largely being positive.

Fast forward to the present, earlier today, Janhvi shared a series of pictures of herself on a scooty, with none other than her Param Sundari co-star Sidharth as her pillion rider. From the looks of it, Janhvi was doing a fair job of handling the vehicle, though Sidharth seemed to be guiding her with a slight hand. The caption to the post read, "Param loves it when I take him for a ride 🤪😬😈❤️😏 #ParamSundari".

The comments section was soon flooded with adorable comments over Sidharth and Janhvi's chemistry in the photos with many even calling him her "passenger princess". A recurring sentiment however, were the shots reminding them of Sidharth's bike ride with Shraddha Kapoor for their 2014 hit Ek Villain.

On the personal front, Sidharth is currently expecting his first child with wife Kiara Advani. The fan-favourite real life couple had made the announcement a few weeks back with a picture of a pair of baby socks laid on their cupped palms.

Coming back to Param Sundari, produced by Maddock Films and directed by Tushar Jalota, the film is set for a July 25, 2025 release.