Sidharth Malhotra romances Janhvi Kapoor in Param Sundari first look, netizens call it ‘GenZ Chennai Express’; watch

Last week, audiences who went to theatres to watch Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi’s new film Bhool Chuk Maaf got a pleasant surprise. Before the fantasy rom com began, fans got to exclusively witness the teaser of Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming film Param Sundari, which was attached to Bhool Chuk Maaf. Glimpses soon went viral on social media, leaving netizens gushing over Sidharth’s rock solid abs and his cute chemistry with Janhvi. Well, today makers of Param Sundari unveiled the teaser clip as the first look and here’s what fans across the internet thought about it. Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor in Param Sundari

The fifty-six seconds long teaser clip of Param Sundari introduces fans to the handsome Sidharth Malhotra as Punjabi munda Param and the gorgeous Janhvi Kapoor as South beauty Sundari. We then get glimpses of their onscreen romance, shot in the breathtaking landscapes of Kerala. But that’s not all! There is also a sneak peak at what looks like action sequences with Sidharth running from goons and Janhvi walking with a koyta (knife) over her shoulder. This does look pretty interesting. But netizens are divided, with several comparing Param Sundari to Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s 2013 blockbuster hit film Chennai Express.

One such internet user predicted, “Let me guess, SM goes to Kerala on a business trip and falls in love with JK and then they convince their families and get married? Little bit of 2 states and Chennai Express rom-com ingredients,” whereas another called Param Sundari: “GenZ Chennai express. Hehe 😜.” Another comment read, “But I've already seen chennai express 🥱,” whereas a netizen opined, “it’s giving chennai express minus the funny part Alsoooo janhvi gets to live her dream w the South Indian character.” Then there were reviews where fans expressed mixed feelings. For instance, one comment read, “Sad this looks exactly like the kind of movie I've been waiting for but it has Janhvi in it. I just cannot watch her :(,“ whereas another wrote, “Smart move to not include any “acting scenes”. Sid looks really good though!” A netizen shared, “Idc if the story is predictable, i'm in need of a good rom-com. This doesn't even require much of acting skills so they both will do fine, anyways sid looks so hot and janhvi looks pretty too,” whereas another internet user commented, “This isn't bad...so that's like the first hurdle passed. Might actually work, get 100-120 cr in and both careers will receive a significant boost.”

Are you looking forward to witnessing Janhvi and Sidharth in Param Sundari when the film arrives in theatres on July 25?