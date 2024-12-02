Singer Jonita Gandhi's What Jhumka moment before opening for Dua Lipa in Mumbai: I gifted her two pairs of jhumkas

Jonita Gandhi is still reveling in the magic of being the opening act for the Dua Lipa Mumbai show over the weekend. Before taking the stage, the singer got to spend some memorable time with the Grammy Award-winning singer. Talking to us exclusively about the experience, Gandhi, who has the song What Jhumka? (Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, 2023) to her credit, says, “It was lovely to spend a few minutes with her backstage. I gifted her two pairs of jhumkas. I hope she enjoys the little takeaway from her visit to India. It was refreshing to see how down to earth and humble Dua is. She’s an absolute sweetheart." Dua Lipa with Jonita Gandhi

During her performance, Gandhi belted out her chart-topping numbers, besides performing her latest single, Noorie, for the first time. “My set majorly consisted of my original music - the songs that represent me as an artiste. I performed with a beautiful sunset alongside, so honestly, the vibe was immaculate. I was so thrilled that Dua’s audience was so receptive to my music and act,” she says.

Besides her striking performance, what also grabbed eyeballs was Gandhi’s outfit, designed by Rahul Mishra, for the show. “This was a huge stage for me, so I wanted to wear something opulent and stunning. I’ve been a huge fan of Rahul Mishra’s work for years and it’s a dream come true to have worn one of his 2023 couture runway pieces for my act,” Gandhi ends.

Meanwhile, talking to us a couple of months ago about the opportunity of opening for the pop star, Gandhi had said, “I love her music. The Dua Lipa song that had the most impact on me was New Rules (2017); it was the first one I ever heard."

The 34-year-old is known for her Bollywood numbers such as Gilehriyaan (Dangal, 2016), What Jhumka? (Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, 2023) and Soni Soni (Ishq Vishk Rebound).