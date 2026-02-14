Singer Prakriti Kakar on her first Valentine’s Day with husband Vinay Anand : From butterflies to forever

Singer-musician Prakriti Kakar, who tied the knot with entrepreneur Vinay Anand on January 23, is celebrating her first Valentine’s Day as a married couple. The pop star shares her excitement: “The month of romance-February is different in the best way. It’s not just butterflies anymore, it’s comfort mixed with excitement. There’s something really cute about celebrating love with your person knowing they’re home now. Less pressure, more love and pure intention.” Prakriti Kakar and Vinay Anand

She notes that in their relationship, “surprises go both ways. I love planning something thoughtful, but I secretly enjoy being surprised even more! Vinay is incredible and surprised me—I could never beat him. But now that we’re married, we are so excited to just spend our day together that even a simple moment done right feels special.”

Prakriti’s philosophy on gifts is all about emotions, “I’m not big on dramatic gifts, I like meaningful ones. Something personal, something that lasts, something that feels us. We’re both very big on experiences over material gifts anyway. And what do I hope to get? Honestly… efforts over objects. If it feels emotional, I’m sold.”

For the new couple, love and romance go beyond traditional trends. “For me, love is creating a safe haven keeping a spark alive. Romance is not just flowers, it’s choosing each other on random days too when there is just no facade. Holding space, and still flirting like teenagers. Being best friends but also lovers—at least that’s our goal!”

Prakriti adds: “ Traveling together teaches you so much about each other. It tests so much, but it also gives you memories for a lifetime! Trips resets for a relationship. New places, new memories, same person. I think any couple grows faster when they explore life together, not just routines.”