Wed, Aug 20, 2025
New Delhi
o
C
IN
IN
US
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access
Subscribe Now! Get features like
Ad lite
A Minimal Ad Experience
HT Premium Articles
Expertly crafted articles
Quickreads Segment
News brief in summary format
HT E-paper
Access digital news experience
Subscribe Now
Home
Mumbai Rain Live
Rekha Gupta Attacked
E-Paper
DPL T20 2025
HT Premium
HT The Next Voice
US News
Games
HTCity
India
World
Entertainment
Astrology
Real Estate
Trending
Lifestyle
Education
Business
Cities
Latest News
Livemint
+ 16 more
US News
Games
HTCity
ht100
India
World
Entertainment
Astrology
Real Estate
Trending
Lifestyle
Education
Business
Cities
Latest News
Livemint
Photos
Century of Leadership
Web Stories
Sports
Bengaluru News
Delhi News
Mumbai News
Technology
Quickreads
Daily Digest
Following
Games
+ 3 more
Daily Digest
Following
Games
Soha Ali Khan turns podcaster, aims to spread social awareness
Updated on: Aug 20, 2025 11:27 pm IST
Read this news in brief form
Share Via
Copy Link
Soha’s aim to spread awareness through her own podcast, reports Rohit Bhatnagar
Soha Ali Khan
Bollywood
Cinema
News
/
HTCity
/
Cinema
/
Soha Ali Khan turns podcaster, aims to spread social awareness
See Less
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
Whatsapp
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Join Hindustan Times
Create free account and unlock exciting features like
Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations
Get personalised news and exciting deals
Bookmark the stories you want to read later
REGISTER FOR FREE
Already have an account?
Sign In
SKIP