close_game
close_game
News / Htcity / Cinema / Someone is turning 25... but who?

Someone is turning 25... but who?

ByHT Team
Jan 08, 2024 04:13 PM IST

From Raveena Tandon to Bhumi Pednekar, everyone looks super excited. But who is turning 25?

A celebration is on the cards. And everyone is super excited. But what’s all the buzz about?

Bhumi Pednekar emraan hashmi raveena tandon
Bhumi Pednekar emraan hashmi raveena tandon

It’s been a few weeks since celebs from the world of entertainment, fashion, food and lifestyle have been taking to Instagram to share cryptic messages and hinting at a big reveal.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Looks like someone is turning 25 — someone they find super entertaining, stylish and sassy. But that’s a secret they won’t reveal, just yet!

Celebs such as Bhumi Pednekar, Vaani Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee, Pankaj Tripathi, Raveena Tandon, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Sunny Leone, Aparshakti Khurana and many others have got their fans curious about what the big surprise is.

Have you been able to crack it? Well, looks like you will just have to wait a little while longer. Stay tuned to find out what’s happening.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out