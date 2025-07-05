Sona Mohapatra claps back at trolls: I called out what felt wrong, and I stand by it

Singer Sona Mohapatra found herself embroiled in a controversy after she reacted strongly to the makers of the Kanta Laga remix (2004) after they announced they were retiring the song in the wake of Shefali Jariwala’s untimely demise. While the makers issued a statement saying the track would not be recreated again “out of respect,” Sona questioned their timing and intent—sparking a wave of online trolling and mixed reactions. Sona Mohapatra

Speaking to is, Sona shared her side of the story.

She tells us, “A large section of society continues to be uncomfortable with women who speak their mind. I called out something I found deeply problematic — the remix was created without crediting or seeking consent from RD Burman’s estate or the original lyricists.” Further adding, she says, “On top of that, they made a smutty video featuring a 19-year-old. And now they want to act like torchbearers of morality? I found the sudden moral high ground from the makers, who said they’re retiring the song out of respect, quite performative.”

Sona questions the makers, as she says, “ Where was that sensitivity and concern when they made the video or repackaged a classic without any regard for the legacy it came from?”

The singer’s words didn’t go down well with a section of social media users. Many began trolling her, calling her statement “unnecessary,” “insensitive,” and “attention-seeking.” The backlash quickly turned personal, with several netizens targeting her tone, language, and past opinions—rather than the issue at hand. But Sona, known for her unapologetic stand on matters of ethics and artistic integrity, remained undeterred.

Addressing the barrage of trolling, she says: “I’m not new to this kind of backlash. Whenever I’ve spoken about accountability, whether it’s about music rights or exploitation, there’s always pushback. But I’ve never let that silence me, and I never will. My job is not to win popularity contests—it’s to stand up for what I believe is right. The point is not whether people agree with me—it’s whether we’re willing to have uncomfortable conversations around artistic credit, exploitation, and how we treat young women on screen. These are not fringe concerns. These are real, systemic issues.”

The controversy started when the makers of the early 2000s remix of Kanta Laga issued a statement after the death of Shefali Jariwala, the face of the original remix video. They declared that, as a mark of respect, the song would not be reimagined or remade again. This sentiment did not sit right with Sona, who felt the statement glossed over the remix’s original flaws—particularly the lack of consent from RD Burman’s estate and the controversial visual treatment of the video.

While the internet remains divided, Sona’s stand brings to light questions often brushed aside in the entertainment industry—about creative consent, the ethics of remixing legacy work, and how female voices are often the first to be attacked when they raise difficult but necessary questions.