Sona Mohapatra to pay tribute to female filmmakers at IFFM: I have curated something special for them

Sona Mohapatra is excited to perform at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) on August 16 at Palais Theatre, Australia. "It's the 15th edition, the organisers told me, and they are celebrating more than 20 female filmmakers. This is more than what any film festival has ever done, in terms of diversity and inclusivity. It is of course an honour to be there in front of all these great women, whose voice has inspired people,” Mohapatra says. Singer Sona Mohapatra

Also read: Sona Mohapatra: Was hopeful that Shut Up Sona will go places, but National Film Award was unexpected

Her performance will be a tribute to the strong representation of women filmmakers, such as Rima Das, Shuchi Talati and Diwa Shah, whose work will be showcased at the festival this year.

Speaking about her set, the 48-year-old says, “Ambarsariya (Fukrey, 2013) would be easiest to sing. Melbourne has a big NRI audience and it is easy to sing a bunch of popular songs from films. But I thought, let me curate something more emotional.”

Also read: Sona Mohapatra hopes government forms a more vibrant culture ministry: We underestimate the soft power of art, music…

Mohapatra, who is also set to be joined by Australian Indigenous singer-songwriter Mitch Tambo during her performance, continues, “I am going to be joined by some incredible artistes from Australia. I will also have Bharatnatyam and Kathak dancers accompany me.”

She also excited about Laapataa Ladies (2023) being a part of a competition at the fest. “I have a beautiful song Saiyaan Ji in the film. The movie being in the competition is a validating feeling,” she ends.