Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Parineeti Chopra: Brides who carried a piece of their hearts in their bridal attire

Recently, actor Sonakshi Sinha opted for her mother’s vintage saree for her intimate wedding ceremony with her husband, actor Zaheer Iqbal, bringing back memories of many other actors who have recently walked down the aisle on their wedding day, wearing or carrying their special something, be it their grand mom’s necklace or mom’s wedding outfit. From Parineeti Chopra and Kriti Kharbanda, here’s a roundup of such brides who paid tributes and carried a piece of their hearts in their bridal attire: Parineeti Chopra and Sonakshi Sinha

1. Sonakshi Sinha

Actor Sonakshi Sinha donned a simple and chic saree on her big day with her husband Zaheer Iqbal on June 23. It was revealed that the chikankari saree she wore was one of her mother, Poonam Sinha’s vintage sarees. It was an intricately embroidered white saree that added up to her minimalistic look. She paired it with a striped blouse. Her wedding look was also completed with a pearl necklace that belonged to her mom. Truly a tribute!

2. Kriti Kharbanda

Actor couple Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat got married on March 15 in an intimate wedding ceremony in Delhi, with their close family and friends. The actor opted for a neon green plain saree along with a drop-off shouldered blouse, and gold jewellery at her Chooda ceremony. While the necklace belonged to her grandmother, the pink dupatta on her head was her mother’s. While sharing the pictures on the Gram, she wrote, “Naani ma ka haar aur ma ki shaadi ka dupatta! The two things I was sure I was going to adorn during my Chooda ceremony even before there was a boyfriend or a proposal bachpan ka Sapna tha.”

3. Parineeti Chopra

Actor Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha exchanged vows in Udaipur, Rajasthan, in September last year. Designer Manish Malhotra, who was behind her wedding outfit, had shared a post mentioning the special connection. She wore an ivory lehenga with sequin work, which also had her grandmother’s traditional keychain. Malhotra wrote with the pics, “Some details make all the difference. I remember discussing the lehenga design with Parineeti Chopra, who mentioned adding her Nani’s challa (traditional keychain) to it! She wanted to pay a heartfelt tribute to her nani, who used to wear the same challa in her saree with the keys, a symbol of being the lady of the house.”

4. Sonarika Bhadoria

Actor Sonarika Bhadoria tied the knot with beau, businessman Vikas Parashar in January this year and chose to carry a piece of her heart in her bridal outfit. It was her mum’s outfit that she went for, for her Mehndi ceremony. The kurti-style blouse in green was complemented by her mom’s traditional red lehenga as her dupatta and gharaara. Talking about the same in an interview, Bhadoria shared, “The highlight of the ritual was my outfit choice. I aimed to emphasise sustainable fashion, so I opted for my mother’s wedding attire — a timeless piece blending tradition and sentiment seamlessly.”

5. Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu wedding outfit

Even actor Taapsee Pannu chose to wear a very light necklace and earrings that her grandmother gave to her mother at her intimate wedding with Mathias Boe in March. For the ceremony, she chose an authentic suit with their jewelry. While talking to us in an interview earlier, she shared, “For the wedding, I wore traditional Punjabi saggi phull, which is a hair accessory, along with a very light necklace and earrings that my grandmother gave to my mother at her wedding. I had no other jing bhang for the Indian wedding. My chooda and kaleere also were very basic.”