Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Nov 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sonakshi takes saiyyan Zaheer to bhaiya Kapil Sharma’s show; Shatrughan Sinha joins them as ‘bhola bhala aadmi’

ByMahima Pandey
Nov 20, 2024 04:40 PM IST

This weekend, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal will grace Kapil Sharma’s show with Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha for a family special episode

Back in May this year, Sonakshi Sinha made an appearance on Kapil Sharma’s comedy show to promote her web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The actor was joined by her co-stars Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sharmin Segal. During this episode, Kapil told Sonakshi that her fellow Bollywood divas Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani are now married. Hearing this, Sonakshi claimed that Kapil is rubbing salt in her wounds because he knows how eager she is to get married. Sonkashi's wish was granted a month later when she tied the knot with Zaheer Iqbal. Well, she is now returning to Kapil’s show, this time with her husband.

The Sinhas will grace Kapil Sharma's show this weekend
The Sinhas will grace Kapil Sharma's show this weekend

In the trailer of the upcoming episode, Sonakshi introduces Zaheer to Kapil in a hilarious way. She claims that anyone who wants to get married should come to Kapil’s show and call him ‘bhaiya’. Gesturing at Zaheer, Sonakshi then tells Kapil, “Bhaiya, meet my saiyyan.” Well, things get even more fun when Sonakshi’s superstar father Shatrughan Sinha joins them along with her mother Poonam Sinha. This is the first time the entire Sinha family and their new son-in-law have appeared together on national television. At the end of this trailer, Shatrughan describes himself as ‘bhola bhala, shareef aadmi’. But Poonam leaves everyone in splits when she replies, “Mujhse poocho.”

In another fun bit, Shatrughan reveals how Dharmendra once told him to always be ‘a one woman man, at a time’. Well, fans can’t keep calm and are now expressing their excitement in the comment section below. For instance, one social media user gushed, “So happy they’re gonna be on the show! ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” whereas another Sonakshi-Zaheer fan claimed, “This episode is a slap to people who were saying that Shatrughan was not happy with Sonakshi and Zaheer's marriage.”

Are you looking forward to a weekend with the Sinhas?

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On