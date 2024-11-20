Sonakshi takes saiyyan Zaheer to bhaiya Kapil Sharma’s show; Shatrughan Sinha joins them as ‘bhola bhala aadmi’

Back in May this year, Sonakshi Sinha made an appearance on Kapil Sharma’s comedy show to promote her web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The actor was joined by her co-stars Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sharmin Segal. During this episode, Kapil told Sonakshi that her fellow Bollywood divas Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani are now married. Hearing this, Sonakshi claimed that Kapil is rubbing salt in her wounds because he knows how eager she is to get married. Sonkashi's wish was granted a month later when she tied the knot with Zaheer Iqbal. Well, she is now returning to Kapil’s show, this time with her husband. The Sinhas will grace Kapil Sharma's show this weekend

In the trailer of the upcoming episode, Sonakshi introduces Zaheer to Kapil in a hilarious way. She claims that anyone who wants to get married should come to Kapil’s show and call him ‘bhaiya’. Gesturing at Zaheer, Sonakshi then tells Kapil, “Bhaiya, meet my saiyyan.” Well, things get even more fun when Sonakshi’s superstar father Shatrughan Sinha joins them along with her mother Poonam Sinha. This is the first time the entire Sinha family and their new son-in-law have appeared together on national television. At the end of this trailer, Shatrughan describes himself as ‘bhola bhala, shareef aadmi’. But Poonam leaves everyone in splits when she replies, “Mujhse poocho.”

In another fun bit, Shatrughan reveals how Dharmendra once told him to always be ‘a one woman man, at a time’. Well, fans can’t keep calm and are now expressing their excitement in the comment section below. For instance, one social media user gushed, “So happy they’re gonna be on the show! ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” whereas another Sonakshi-Zaheer fan claimed, “This episode is a slap to people who were saying that Shatrughan was not happy with Sonakshi and Zaheer's marriage.”

Are you looking forward to a weekend with the Sinhas?