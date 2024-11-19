Kiara Advani flaunts her gold toothbrush, gets trolled; netizens ask ‘brush karti ho, ya show-off ke liye hai?’

There are some celebrities who come off as relatable personalities. Meanwhile, others were born to be stars, high in the sky. But no matter who they are and what the internet perceives them to be, most of them are now connected to their fans through social media. Every now and then, these beloved celebs share a sneak peek into their lives, which are sometimes lavish and sometimes extremely relatable. For instance, just yesterday, Bollywood actor Kiara Advani shared a glimpse of what her morning routine looked like. On her Instagram story, the diva uploaded a picture of a golden toothbrush. Kiara Advani and her gold toothbrush

Along with the blingy toothbrush, we got to see matching golden taps in the background as Kiara stood in front of the mirror in a bathroom. The actor also penned a funny message for her fans, which read: “Tell me you're a Sindhi without telling me you're a Sindhi🤪.” Sindhis and their love for all things bling is well-known, so some fans found Kiara’s joke funny. However, there were several netizens who accused her of ‘showing-off’ and brutally trolled her on social media. For instance, one internet user asked, “To kya ab is brush sy isky muu sy smell nahi ati?😂😂😂,” whereas another nasty comment read: “Phir kal ko ye log film ke promotion ke liye bolenge ki inhone bhi struggle kiya.”

A social media user also asked, “Toothbrush khud se karte hai ki koi employee h 😂,” whereas another netizen joked, “Brush krti ho ya show off k liye h.” Another such comment read: “Tell me your are showoff, with out telling me you are showoff 😂😂.” Meanwhile, a few fans guessed that Kiara is in a Dubai hotel which offers golden coloured toothbrushes to their guests. One such netizen wrote: “Juthi its from the hotel she is staying in lol 😂,” while another comment read: “Proud Sindhi at a 5 star hotel will take a toothbrush home just because it's golden 🤣🤣🤣.”

While some trolled Kiara, others laughed at her joke. But can you imagine how cool it would be to actually own a gold toothbrush?