Soni Razdan reacts to receiving scam calls, laments the ‘flawed system’

On Saturday, actor Soni Razdan took to social media and spoke about how a “huge scam”, to which an acquintance of hers fell prey recently, is afoot. Soni Razdan on recent scam calls

“Someone calls up pretending to be from Delhi Customs and says you have ordered some illegal drugs. Or they say they are from the police. Then they try to get your Aadhar card number from you. I got the same call. They intimidate you to the point that you transfer a large sum of money to them. The bottom line is don’t fall for it,” she wrote in the slides she shared on Instagram.

Talking to us, the 67-year-old says expresses disappointment with the cyber crime cell and says, “A bank account of a holder has all the information about the person attached to it. If money is being transferred into a fraud bank account and technically, bank accounts cannot be opened without an elaborate system of identification in place, irrespective of where the money goes after it hits the first bank account, then where is the problem?” adding, “Why is the cyber crime unit unable to trace or catch the account holders? Who are these people and why haven’t they been caught when this has been going on for a long time. Citizens need answers. They are being scammed big time.”

The actor calls out the existing identification systems in place and says, "Tracing and giving back the funds to the victim is the second step but the first is to find the criminal. And, I just am unable to understand why that is so hard to do. They all have given fake addresses? The whole system is a flawed one or is it not?”

She also points towards the authorities and banks for not being able to identify such scamsters, as there is a whole system in place of attaching Aadhar Cards to bank accounts for the holder’s address.

“This whole KYC which we have to keep doing. What is that for then? Aadhar cards are supposed to have the residential address right. They come and check and verify that, and so does the bank before you open an account,” Razdan ends.