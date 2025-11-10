Sonu Nigam’s son Nevaan Nigam joins him at a concert, video goes viral; fans say ‘the way he looks at his father…’

Back in 2011, singer Sonu Nigam and Madhurima Nigam’s son Nevaan Nigam took the nation by storm when his first singing video was shared on YouTube. In the clip, which soon went viral, 4 year old Nevaan gave us an unexpected version of Why This Kolaveri Di? (The Soup of Love) , originally created by Anirudh Ravichander and Dhanush. Nevaan’s adorable antics and cute voice left fans wanting more. Well, the little sensation is all grown up! The 18 year old star kid was spotted with Sonu at a recent concert, looking very different from the young boy who cutely asked ‘Mumma, main achha gaa raha hun naa’ all those years ago.

Sonu Nigam is currently busy making fans dance to his tunes during his Satrangi Re India Tour. On November 9, the singer performed in Mumbai. A video from the same has surfaced on the internet, where Nevaan Nigam joined his father backstage. In this clip, Nevaan smiles sweetly at Sonu who is taking a water break before returning to the stage for his performance. Nevaan looks handsome and fit in a black sweatshirt, his curly hair falling over his forehead. Well, fans can’t get enough of the way Nevaan is lovingly looking at his father in the viral video.

Under the video, one social media user wrote: “Soooo sweet and his eyes speak volumes of lov and admiration for his pops❤️,” whereas another comment read, “The way he looks at his father with admiration 👏.” A netizen shared, “Luckiest and proudest son in the world damn ❤️,” whereas another wrote, “Handsome as his dad.” Meanwhile, other fans lauded Sonu and his performance at the concert. For instance, one social media user shared, “I witnessed this concert 🙌😍 it's next level experience 🔥,” whereas another comment stated, “It was wonderful concert yesterday.” A review read, “It was my dream to see mohd rafi saab LIVE, but i was only 13 when he passed away, then you came, in place of him, dard, suroor, in your voice.... Love you so much, thanks for the most beautiful evening of my life, what a performance last night SATRANGI RE in bombay.... Hope to never miss your show❤❤❤❤❤🧿🧿🧿🧿🧿🧿.”

Well, we wish Nevaan a bright future, as we eagerly wait to hear him sing again.